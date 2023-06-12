Man killed after being hit by 3 vehicles on major Brevard County road: FHP

A Florida man died early Monday after reportedly being struck by three vehicles in Brevard County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on US-1 and Fairview Avenue in Cocoa, shutting down the road. It has since reopened.

Troopers said the 48-year-old Port Salerno man was walking in a right-turn lane when he was hit by an SUV that entered the same lane. Following the collision, the man was thrown into another lane where he was hit again by a pickup truck.

After the secondary impact, a third vehicle struck the man, who ultimately died at the scene, FHP said.

Authorities said the third vehicle continued driving southbound on US-1. Troopers do not a have description of the vehicle.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.