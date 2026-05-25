1 dead in crash on SR-528 in Orange County; westbound lanes closed
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person died, and another one was injured after a crash on State Road 528 in Orange County early Monday.
The crash happened around 4:37 a.m. on the westbound side of SR-528 near Universal Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
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A Honda Civic traveling westbound left the road and hit a light pole and multiple trees before overturning, FHP said.
The driver was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The passenger, a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
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The westbound lanes of SR-528 near the crash site are closed, FHP said.
The crash is being investigated. No other details have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from Florida Highway Patrol.