DEA will accept vaping devices for first time on 'National Drug Take Back Day'

For the first time, the Drug Enforcement Agency will accept vaping devices and cartridges for its annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative.

On Saturday, the DEA will hold its 18th annual event across the country.

The service is free and anonymous, allowing people to get rid of unwanted or expired medications.

In an online news release, officials said, “DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative helps get unused and unwanted prescription medications out of circulation and ensures their safe disposal,” said Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “This year, we are taking a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our federal partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth.”

However, the agency says it cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries.

This year's acceptance of vaping devices comes as numerous cases of illnesses and death caused by vaping emerge.

Vist TakeBackDay.dea.gov to find the collection site closest to you.