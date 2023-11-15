De Brazza’s monkey born at San Diego Zoo for 1st time in 26 years

article

There is a new, tiny face at the San Diego Zoo.

On Wednesday, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced that a De Brazza’s monkey was born on Oct. 28 to parents Lillie and Augustus.

According to the organization, this is the first time a De Brazza’s monkey has been born at the zoo in 26 years.

In photos taken by SDZWA, the primate can be seen holding tightly to its mother’s chest while they bond.

The De Brazza's monkey was born on Oct. 28. (Credit: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

In the next few weeks, the infant is expected to start walking and climbing. It will stay close to its mother until it is weaned, at around one year old, according to the SDZWA. Its gender has not yet been determined.

The organization says De Brazza’s monkeys are native to Central Africa. They live in trees and generally occupy forested regions near rivers and waterways. They’re a distinctive and colorful species, known for their white facial hair that resembles a beard.

People can now visit the De Brazza’s monkeys – including the infant – at the San Diego Zoo.

