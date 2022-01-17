DC area marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with march for peace

The family of Martin Luther King, Jr. will lead a march for peace through the nation's capital in remembrance of the slain civil rights leader.

Attendees can start gathering at 9 a.m. beginning on Potomac Avenue between First and South Capitol Streets Southeast. Then at 10 a.m., the crowd will start marching towards the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge where they'll be joined by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other civil rights activists.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968) addresses a crowd at the March On Washington D.C, 28th August 1963. (Photo by CNP/Getty Images)

The focus of the march will be voting rights.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden packed carrots and apples into food boxes for the hungry and chatted with volunteers at a food bank as part of a day of service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.