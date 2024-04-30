Daytona Beach's Seabreeze District safer with increased police presence, chief says

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the quick apprehension of a shooter in the Seabreeze District over the weekend shows.

Misael Maldonado, 21, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in a shooting that left four injured.

Surveillance footage shows how quickly Maldonado was arrested after the shooting. Roughly three seconds after the shots were fired, police officers can be seen entering the frame with guns drawn.

"This is the first major incident we've had since we have stepped up our efforts," Young said. If they had not been around, they likely would’ve had trouble identifying and locating the suspect, according to Chief Young.

In September of last year, the department made a commitment to increasing safety measures. They added a police substation on the corner of Seabreeze Blvd. and several cameras and lights in the area.

"I'm just grateful to the officers because they were literally right there," Young said. "You can literally see the police substation right up the street. And you see officers standing there, and the shooting still occurs? It's baffling."

He said most of the issues they deal with are fights or other disturbances.

Maldonado is being held without bond. Police said he was arrested with fentanyl on him. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

All four victims are expected to make a full recovery.

