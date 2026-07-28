Daytona Beach Shores voters to decide on city name change

The Brief Daytona Beach Shores residents will vote this fall on whether to rename the city "The Shores." Supporters say the change would give the city a distinct identity separate from neighboring Daytona Beach. If approved, the rebranding is expected to cost nearly $300,000 for new signs, decals and other updates.



Daytona Beach Shores residents will decide in November whether to rename the city after the city council unanimously voted to place the proposal on the ballot.

Officials are considering changing the name to "The Shores."

Local perspective:

Supporters of the change say the new name would better distinguish the city from neighboring Daytona Beach. A recent city survey found about two-thirds of respondents favored the proposal.

During public comment, one resident said some neighbors already tell people they live in nearby places rather than Daytona Beach Shores.

"I think this is a marvelous idea. I have neighbors, and I won't tell you who they are, who tell people they're from Ponce Inlet," the speaker said.

Another supporter said the city has evolved into a residential community where people come to raise families and retire, adding that the proposed name better reflects its identity.

"We are a place where people come to live, people come raise families, people come retire. And I think the shore says that perfectly," another speaker said.

If voters approve the measure, city officials estimate the rebranding, including replacing signs and decals, will cost nearly $300,000.