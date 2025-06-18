Daytona Beach I-4 shooting: Texas man arrested in 'road rage' attack
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Texas man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds at another vehicle on I-4 near Daytona Beach on Tuesday night.
First Report
The backstory:
On June 17, 2025, around 6:40 p.m., officials at the Sanford Regional Communications Center received a phone call reporting a reckless driver on Insterstate 4 near Mile Marker 125 in Volusia County.
The vehicle, which was described as a white BMW, was traveling westbound, and reportedly was driving recklessly at high speeds, running other vehicles off the road and "brake checking" them.
The complaint also mentioned that the vehicle had pulled off to the right shoulder of I-4.
Second Report
At the same time, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office received a separate complaint. The caller, later identified as the victim in this incident, described a similar vehicle and situation. However, the victim claimed the driver of the BMW pulled out a firearm, pointed it and fired multiple shots towards the back of their car.
The victim also mentioned that the BMW had a Texas license plate.
Multiple Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched. With the help of multiple Flock cameras, FHP was able to locate the vehicle.
Zachary Miller, 37 | CREDIT: Volsuia County Sheriff's Office
The driver was identified as 37-year-old Zachary Miller, a resident of Kyle, Texas. According to FHP, when they first spoke to Miller he denied any involvement. Eventually, he stated that he was involved in a "road-rage" incident, involving a large red truck, which he described as also driving erratically.
Miller's claims were inconsistent with the victims. Following further questions, according to FHP, out of frustration, Miller confessed to firing the gun at the victim's vehicle. He stated he was aiming for the rear tire in hopes of "disabling the vehicle".
Faces multiple charges
What we know:
Miller was arrested and has been charged with:
- Discharging a firearm from a vehicle
- Missile into a dwelling
- Attempted felony murder
Miller is currently being held at the Volusia County Jail and will make his first appearance on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 1:30PM.
This is a developing story. FOX 35 will update this story when new information is available.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.