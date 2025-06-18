Daytona Beach I-4 shooting: Texas man arrested in 'road rage' attack

The Brief A Texas man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at another vehicle during a road rage incident on I-4 near Daytona Beach. The suspect, 37-year-old Zachary Miller of Kyle, Texas, admitted to firing at the victim’s car in an attempt to disable it. He now faces several charges, including attempted felony murder, and is being held at the Volusia County Jail.



A Texas man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds at another vehicle on I-4 near Daytona Beach on Tuesday night.

First Report

The backstory:

On June 17, 2025, around 6:40 p.m., officials at the Sanford Regional Communications Center received a phone call reporting a reckless driver on Insterstate 4 near Mile Marker 125 in Volusia County.

The vehicle, which was described as a white BMW, was traveling westbound, and reportedly was driving recklessly at high speeds, running other vehicles off the road and "brake checking" them.

The complaint also mentioned that the vehicle had pulled off to the right shoulder of I-4.

Second Report

At the same time, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office received a separate complaint. The caller, later identified as the victim in this incident, described a similar vehicle and situation. However, the victim claimed the driver of the BMW pulled out a firearm, pointed it and fired multiple shots towards the back of their car.

The victim also mentioned that the BMW had a Texas license plate.

Multiple Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched. With the help of multiple Flock cameras, FHP was able to locate the vehicle.

Zachary Miller, 37 | CREDIT: Volsuia County Sheriff's Office

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Zachary Miller, a resident of Kyle, Texas. According to FHP, when they first spoke to Miller he denied any involvement. Eventually, he stated that he was involved in a "road-rage" incident, involving a large red truck, which he described as also driving erratically.

Miller's claims were inconsistent with the victims. Following further questions, according to FHP, out of frustration, Miller confessed to firing the gun at the victim's vehicle. He stated he was aiming for the rear tire in hopes of "disabling the vehicle".

Faces multiple charges

What we know:

Miller was arrested and has been charged with:

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle

Missile into a dwelling

Attempted felony murder

Miller is currently being held at the Volusia County Jail and will make his first appearance on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 1:30PM.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 will update this story when new information is available.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: