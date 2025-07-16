Daytona Beach child abduction suspect jailed in Volusia County following Jacksonville arrest

The Brief A registered sex offender was arrested after allegedly attempting to abduct a child in Daytona Beach. The suspect, Timothy Hall, was taken into custody in Jacksonville with help from U.S. Marshals. Police say the child was unharmed, and the investigation is still ongoing.



A man accused of attempted child abduction and indecent exposure on July 11 in Daytona Beach has been transported and booked into the Volusia County Jail following his arrest in Jacksonville.

What we know:

Police in Daytona Beach arrested Timothy Hall, a 55-year-old registered sex offender, in connection with an attempted child abduction that occurred on July 11, 2025, at a business on W. International Speedway Blvd. According to police, Hall entered the business, exposed himself, and grabbed a child’s arm before the child screamed, prompting him to flee. The child was not physically harmed.

An investigation led Daytona detectives to Hall, who was later tracked to Jacksonville. On Saturday evening, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Hall in his vehicle in the Arlington neighborhood.

He was taken into custody with help from the Aviation Unit and a K-9 team.

What we don't know:

The Daytona Beach Police Department has not yet released the official incident report, and it remains unclear whether Hall is connected to any additional cases in the area. Authorities have not specified how Hall was identified —only that a mix of traditional and technological methods were used.

The backstory:

Hall has a prior conviction from 2010 in Hillsborough County for lewd or lascivious exhibition involving a minor under 16. At the time of his recent arrest, he was working as a medical assistant at the Duval County jail—a job he resigned from following the incident. He is a registered sex offender with a history of sexually explicit offenses involving minors.

Big picture view:

This case has renewed concerns about the monitoring of known sex offenders and the safeguards in place at public businesses and institutions. The incident, which occurred in a busy commercial corridor, has stirred public concern as families brace for the ongoing summer travel and back-to-school season.

What they're saying:

Authorities noted investigative work and cross-agency collaboration among Daytona Beach police, Jacksonville deputies, and federal authorities.

"We are grateful for the diligent efforts of our investigative team and the collaborative support from our law enforcement partners in bringing this case to a swift resolution," the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

"We appreciate our partners at the Daytona Beach Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for working with us to help keep our communities safe," the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.