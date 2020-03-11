Daytona Beach Bike Week motorcycle crash kills 3, investigators say

article

Three people were killed in a motorcycle crash during Daytona Beach Bike Week, officials said.

According to a report, the crash happened about 12:24 a.m. when two motorcycles collided early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the scene on International Speedway Boulevard and NASCAR Drive.

When they arrived, they say they found three Harley Davidson motorcycles that were involved.

MORE NEWS: Florida DOH: 8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in state

A 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both from New York, and a 65-year-old man from Missouri were killed.

The New York man on a dark blue 2012 Harley-Davidson with the woman as passenger allegedly tried to change lanes and crossed into the way of the Missouri man on a maroon 2018 Harley-Davidson. All three riders were knocked off their bikes during the crash.

Advertisement

The names of the victims have not been released.