Dashboard camera video released in deputy-involved shooting that left 2 teens dead

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has released a dashboard camera video recording of a double-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, November 13, involving a deputy.

Deputies Jafet Santiago-Miranda and Carson Hendren were attempting to conduct a follow-up investigation on what they believed was a possible stolen car that had just recently fled from another deputy in the Cocoa area.

The deputies located the car in question and followed it to a residential area. The deputies exited their vehicles in an attempt to make contact with the occupants, later identified as Angelo Crooms, 16, and Sincere Pierce, 18.

"As you can clearly hear and see on the video recording, Deputy Santiago–Miranda gives repeated verbal commands -- seven to be exact -- for the driver of the vehicle to stop the car; however, the driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Angelo Crooms turns and accelerates the vehicle towards Deputy Santiago-Miranda who was then forced to fire his service weapon in an attempt to stop the deadly threat of the car from crashing into him," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

Crooms and Pierce died from their injuries. The case is now under review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday announced that he is representing the families of two Black teens.

“These parents are heartbroken, as any parents would be. They deserve full transparency and speedy answers about who is responsible for the deaths and the circumstances surrounding their shootings,” Crump said. “For two young Black teens just beginning their lives to be ended is a tragedy and a terrible loss to their families and to the community.”

The Sheriff's Office had offered few details since the shooting and was under scrutiny from the public for more transparency.

"Even though the incident is still under investigation, and as such we are limited in what we can release at this time, I wanted to provide our community an update on what happened during the incident and also a timeline of when we believe the investigation will be concluded and provided to the State Attorney for review," Sheriff Ivey added.

Deputy Santiago-Miranda has been employed with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office since February of 2017 while Deputy Hendren has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since June of 2018.

Both Deputies are on paid administrative leave during the course of the investigation as is customary in all officer-involved shooting investigations.