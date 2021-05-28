Dangerous conditions at Florida beaches as holiday weekend gets underway

Millions of Americans are either on the road or preparing to head out for the Memorial Day weekend. AAA predicts more than 37-million people will drive or fly and Central Florida is topping many lists as a hot destination.

Besides the theme parks, crowds are expected to fill our beaches and lifeguards want to make sure you are safe in the water.

Officials say dozens of people have been rescued from the water over the past few days because of dangerous conditions at Central Florida beaches.

Lifeguards pulled 25 people out of the ocean in Volusia County on Thursday. They say rip currents are the main concern.

MORE NEWS: Coast Guard: 2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns near Key West

"When you come to the beach, swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower," Capt. Tammy Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety advised.

Officials want to remind everyone that alcohol, glass containers, and pets are prohibited on Volusia County beaches.

According to the weather forecast, the upcoming holiday weekend is expected to include a mix of sun and storms with Saturday being the best day for clear weather.

MORE NEWS: Drone pilot spots submerged car with body possibly tied to 2009 missing person case

FWC is encouraging people to make smart decisions while boating. Last year, Florida saw the most boating accidents and deaths in 10 years. The leading cause of those deaths was people falling overboard and drowning.

Advertisement

Officials say being prepared and staying aware of your surroundings on the water will help prevent tragedies.