CVS employee shot during robbery shares Christmas photo with her baby

The CVS employee who was pregnant when she was shot last month during an armed robbery has shared a Christmas photo of her and her baby.

Orelia Hollins said she and her son, Cairo, are doing fine.

The baby had to be delivered early after Hollins was shot in November when a man robbed the CVS on Mockingbird Lane in University Park, near the SMU Campus.

Police are still working to identify the man who shot Hollins.

They continuing to follow leads, but said that new information coming into them has slowed down in recent weeks.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

