Customs officials discover 22 snakes in airline passenger's baggage

This woman took "snakes on a plane" to a whole new altitude, proving Indian customs officials are true guardians of wildlife.

Chennai Customs said they intercepted a female passenger with dozens of snakes in her check-in baggage.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, attempting to smuggle 22 snakes of various species and sizes, officials said. A chameleon was also seized.

In a video released by Chennai Customs , the reptiles could be seen packed in various transparent plastic containers.

AUSTRALIAN WOMAN UNCOVERS HIGHLY VENOMOUS SNAKE SLITHERING IN HER BED

The Parliament of India enacted the Wildlife Protection Act in 1972 to protect plants and animal species, just like the ones attempted to be smuggled.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, attempting to smuggle 22 snakes of various species and sizes, officials said. (Chennai Customs)

In January of this year, at the same airport, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were also confiscated from a passenger's luggage.