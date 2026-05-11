Cruise ship with more than 100 sick passengers docks at Port Canaveral

The Brief A Caribbean Princess cruise ship docked at Port Canaveral after more than 100 passengers and crew reported norovirus symptoms. The CDC is investigating the outbreak, which was reported near the end of the 13-day trip. The cruise line says it increased cleaning, isolated sick individuals and will deep-clean the ship.



A cruise ship carrying more than 100 people sick with norovirus docked at Port Canaveral early Monday, prompting a federal health investigation.

The Caribbean Princess, a 13-day cruise that departed Fort Lauderdale on April 28, reported over 100 ill passengers and around a dozen sick crew members, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What we know:

Reported symptoms of the norovirus outbreak included vomiting and diarrhea. The outbreak was reported May 7, just days before the ship’s scheduled arrival.

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The CDC is investigating the illness aboard the vessel. Princess Cruises said it has increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, isolated sick passengers and crew, and will conduct a deep cleaning of the ship before its next voyage.

What they're saying:

A passenger who disembarked said the crew stepped up sanitation efforts after the outbreak was announced.

"You always need to be on top of your hygiene — washing your hands and taking precautions," the passenger said, adding that the experience would not deter him from cruising again.

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He also said the ship’s captain made frequent announcements to keep passengers informed and that additional cleaning crews were visible throughout the voyage.

Why you should care:

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that commonly spreads in close quarters such as cruise ships, causing gastrointestinal illness.