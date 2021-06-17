Crews to demolish Daytona Beach church following massive fire

Firefighters in Daytona Beach battled a massive fire that broke out at a church overnight. The church will be demolished on Thursday.

This happened at the Calvary Baptist Church on Peninsula Drive and Earl Street. Daytona Beach Fire Department, Holly Hill Fire Department, and Ormond Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to put the blaze out.

In a live video posted to Facebook, firefighters are seen spraying water onto the building that is already fully engulfed in flames.





"When firefighters made entry into the church they were met with heavy flames and had to switch to a defensive attack mode and exit the building due to dangerous conditions," officials said. "Firefighters continued to battle the fully engulfed church from the exterior working all sides and utilizing 2 aerial apparatuses to gain an overhead access to the flames."

No firefighters or bystanders were injured.

According to a contractor, this church was already scheduled to be demolished and the power to the building had already been disconnected for some time.

A bulldozer arrived on the scene Thursday morning to take the building down because it is now a hazard.

"The roof is completely collapsed in and the wall facing Peninsula Dr. is leaning outward. Heavy equipment has been brought in to attempt to make the building structurally safe until demolition begins," officials said. "Due to the suspicious nature of this fire and no immediate apparent cause, the State Fire Marshall was requested to conduct a preliminary investigation."

