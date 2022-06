A crash with injuries shut down the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County early Thursday morning.

The main roadway was closed at Exit 249/Osceola Parkway. The lanes have since reopened.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where a white car was spotted laying on its side in the middle of the roadway. It's not known how serious the injuries are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.