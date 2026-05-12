Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 southbound in Sumter County

A crash involving multiple vehicles has prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The crash happened near mile marker 326 in the Wildwood area, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The roadway has been closed for hours as crews work to clear the crash.

Another crash on I-75 near mile maker 325 was also reported.

Drivers should avoid the area to prevent delays during their commute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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