Expand / Collapse search

Crash shuts down portion of I-4 at Central Florida Pkwy, troopers say

By
Published  August 12, 2025 6:51am EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • All westbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 4 at Central Florida Parkway due to a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Troopers said the crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m.
    • It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

ORLANDO, Fla. - All westbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 4 at Central Florida Parkway due to a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on August 12, 2025. 

Orange CountyNews