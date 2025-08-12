Crash shuts down portion of I-4 at Central Florida Pkwy, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - All westbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 4 at Central Florida Parkway due to a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers said the crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on August 12, 2025.