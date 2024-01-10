Crash involving 6 cars on SR-408 causing major slowdowns in Orange County

Stream FOX 35 News

A multi-vehicle crash on State Road 408 is causing major slowdowns in Orange County Wednesday morning.

The incident involving at least six vehicles happened westbound on SR-408 just before Mills Avenue.

Multiple lanes are blocked in the area. Drivers headed westbound on SR-408 can take either Semoran Blvd or Goldenrod Road as alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.