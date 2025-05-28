Crash investigation shuts down US-1 in Melbourne
ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash investigation has closed both directions of U.S. 1 between Cherry Avenue and NASA Boulevard, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as the investigation continues.
No timeline for reopening the roadway has been provided, and no additional details about the crash were immediately released.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Melbourne Police Department.