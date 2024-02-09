Crash causes power outages in Orlando after light pole hit, police say

Some Orlando residents may be waking up without power after a vehicle crashed into a light pole overnight, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The crash happened at Semoran Boulevard and Roberto Clemente Road.

The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) has responded and has two of the three southbound lanes blocked in the area.

Officials said the lanes may be closed for approximately four to five hours as crews conduct repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.