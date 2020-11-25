COVID-19 survivor who was coma is grateful to celebrate Thanksgiving with family

article

A COVID-19 survivor who woke up from a coma on Easter morning is grateful to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family this year.

Kevin Rathel looks healthier than ever and FOX 35 has been there every step of the way as he recovered from COVID-19. He was among the first patients in Florida to get plasma therapy.

His wife Stacie said that "we are very grateful for the journey that we’ve had this year and grateful for the positive outcome. And really grateful that we played a role to help other people with similar situations."

Kevin believes that "it’s brought everybody in our family closer and deemed what’s really important and what’s not."

The Rathels plan to spend Thanksgiving with their children and granddaughter Sawyer.

"It’s Thanksgiving. It’s a time to think what you’re thankful for, not what you’re missing out on," he explained.

Kevin has joined forces with patients across the state to promote the benefits of plasma, citing that "it feels like it’s a miracle to us. All the people that we’ve met, we’ve been able to help."

We introduced Kevin to another COVID-19 survivor, who also beat the odds and wants to spread the word. Mark Twentyman from Brevard County was in a coma until he received plasma. Their message this Thanksgiving is to donate plasma if you’re able to

Mark explained that "it's great to get the word out that people understand how serious this is."

