'COVID bandit' strikes again: Customer gives $200 to each worker at Colorado diner

By Jordan Smith
DENVER - Every person working at Guard and Grace on last Saturday went home $200 richer, and they have one generous patron to thank for it.

A person using the alias "COVID bandit" handed all 34 employees $200, spending a total of $6,400. On the receipt, a smiley face accompanied the message, "COVID Sucks! $200.00 Each Employee."

Chef Troy Guard posted a photo of the receipt on Facebook. He said some recipients were crying, some danced and others jumped up and down.

"I don’t know who you are Mr. COVID BANDIT — but from the bottom of my heart —  and our entire staff ….. THANK YOU," Guard wrote.

If the generous gesture sounds familiar, that’s because a similar act of kindness took place just north of Denver last month. The "COVID Bandit" surprised Notchtop Bakery & Cafe with a $1,400 tip, enough to give every employee $200.

Restaurants have been devastated by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, many generous customers have been leaving large tips at eateries across the country.

A Pennslyvania customer tipped $966 in January and a man in Ohio left a $5,600 tip in December.

This story was reported from Atlanta.