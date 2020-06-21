COVID-19 testing increasing as Florida cases continue to spike, health officials say

As positive cases of COVID-19 increase across Florida, so does the amount of people getting tested.

Florida is currently experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases, increasing by thousands a day. On Saturday, state health officials actually reported the largest single-day record of daily reported cases, showing an increase of 4,049 between Friday and Saturday morning.

As cases increase, so does testing. Officials say that more people are getting tested. Across the state, over 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted. About 6 percent of them have come back positive.

The Orange County Convention Center is a popular testing site in Central Florida. They are open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for both coronavirus and antibody testing.

All that is needed to get tested is a valid photo ID and you must be over the age of 18. Testing is free.

Officials say that it is important to get tested and they are making improvements at testing sites to get people through the line quicker.

However, for the time being, they say to be prepared to wait. At the Orange County Convention Center testing site, you could see a wait of over an hour.

