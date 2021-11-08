COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida continue to drop

article

The number of people hospitalized in Florida because of COVID-19 has dropped below 1,600, according to data posted online Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that Florida hospitals had 1,594 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 1,732 on Friday. Also, the data showed that 355 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care unit beds, down from 400 on Friday.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged in July and August before steadily declining in September, October, and early November.

As a comparison, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1, after the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.