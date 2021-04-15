County-by-County: Central Florida high school graduation ceremonies

article

In-person high school graduation ceremonies are coming back this summer.

Here is what we have confirmed so far.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County Schools said that they will receive up to six tickets each for their graduation ceremonies.

Ceremonies will be held between June 3 and June 6 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach with the careful consideration of health and safety guidelines.

Graduates are reportedly required to wear face-coverings and to socially distance to the greatest extent possible.

In addition, the district said that they will live-stream the ceremonies. They also will be recorded and posted on the district website.

The graduation schedule is:

Atlantic High: June 5 at 8:30 a.m. at Ocean Center

DeLand High: June 3 at 7 p.m. at Ocean Center

Deltona High: June 6 at 12 p.m. at Ocean Center

Mainland High: June 4 at 4 p.m. at Ocean Center

New Smyrna Beach High: June 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Ocean Center

Pine Ridge High: June 5 at 4 p.m. on Ocean Center

Seabreeze High: June 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Ocean Center

Spruce Creek High: June 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Ocean Center

T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High: June 6 at 7 p.m. at Ocean Center

University High: June 6 at 3:30 p.m. at Ocean Center

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County Schools said that they have scheduled 2021 high school graduation dates for the end of May and early June. These will be in-person events.

They said that the number of guests allowed per student will vary depending on the number of graduates at each school and the amount of space at each venue. More specific ticket information will be dispersed by individual schools.

The following graduation dates, venues, and times are:

East Ridge High School: May 28 at 9 a.m. at the UCF Football Stadium

Eustis High School: May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at EHS Football Field

Lake Hills School: May 5 at 10 a.m. at Lake Hills Gymnasium

Lake Success Academy: May 28 at 4 p.m. at Lake Success Restorative Practice Room

Lake Virtual School: June 3 at 10 a.m. (virtual ceremony) and 5 p.m. (drive-through ceremony) at The Cross in Mount Dora

Lake Minneola High: May 28 at 7 p.m. at LMHS Football Field

Leesburg High School: May 28 at 7 p.m. at LHS Football Field

Mount Dora High School: May 26 at 8 p.m. at MDHS Football Field

South Lake High School: May 29 at 9 a.m. at SLHS Football Field

Tavares High School: May 27 at 7 p.m. at THS Football Field

Umatilla High School: May 28 at 8 p.m. at UHS Football Field

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Schools said that nearly 3,000 seniors will walk across the stage this year.

They said that six of the district's seven public schools will hold graduation ceremonies at Ocala’s World Equestrian Center (WEC) stadium. The other school will stay at its traditional graduation location. In addition, this year's high school graduation schedule includes Vanguard students graduating May 28 at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion at 7 p.m.

The graduation ceremonies are:

Forest: May 29 at 9 a.m. at Ocala’s World Equestrian Center stadium.

North Marion High: May 29 at 7 p.m. at Ocala’s World Equestrian Center stadium.

Dunnellon High: June 2 at 6 p.m. at Ocala’s World Equestrian Center stadium.

Lake Weir High : June 3 at 7 p.m. at Ocala’s World Equestrian Center stadium.

West Port High: June 4 at 6 p.m. at Ocala’s World Equestrian Center stadium.

Belleview High: June 5 at 9 a.m. at Ocala’s World Equestrian Center stadium.

Hillcrest School: May 21 at 11 a.m. at the Hillcrest stadium school gynasium.

Each graduate will reportedly receive six tickets to share with family and friends. Safety protocols and guidelines will be in place. All seven ceremonies will also stream on the district's YouTube channel (MCPSmedia).

POLK COUNTY

Polk County Public Schools said that graduations will return this year with safety measures and limited capacity in place.

"We are truly looking forward to celebrating our graduating seniors and all of their hard work," said Tami Dawson, regional assistant superintendent for high schools. "This has been another unusual and challenging year, but we want to do our best to preserve important rites of passage like graduation ceremonies. While honoring our students, we must also stay vigilant in keeping up the fight against COVID-19."

They said that most of the graduation ceremonies will be held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. They will be live-streamed on the school district’s YouTube channel. However, three high schools are planning to host their ceremonies at their home stadiums: Auburndale High, Fort Meade Middle-Senior, and Frostproof Middle-Senior.

Visit polkschoolsfl.com/graduation for a complete list of all PCPS graduation ceremonies, including their dates, times, and venues.

