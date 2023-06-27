Could remnants of Cindy redevelop into new tropical depression or Tropical Storm Don near Bermuda?

Tropical Storm Cindy dissipated over the Atlantic Ocean Sunday night, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching its remnants for possible redevelopment later this week.

The NHC said the area of low pressure associated with what was once Tropical Storm Cindy is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 400 miles to the south of Bermuda.

Strong upper-level winds are currently preventing redevelopment of the system, and the environmental conditions are only expected to become marginally favorable for some gradual development later this week, according to the NHC.

The system is expected to move northward over the western Atlantic, passing near Bermuda on Thursday or Friday.

The NHC is giving the remnants of Cindy a 10% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of developing over the next seven days.

From Cindy to Don?

Even though the area of showers and thunderstorms that the NHC is keeping its eye on was once Tropical Storm Cindy, if it redevelops into a tropical storm, it will be given a new name: Don.

This is because what's left of Cindy no longer has an area of circulation.