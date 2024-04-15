Cost of gas jumps in Florida over past week with lowest prices in Panhandle

According to the AAA Auto Club, average gasoline prices in Florida were up 5 cents over the past week.

The lowest prices continued in the Panhandle, and the highest prices were in parts of South Florida.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in an online post that it’s too early to attribute any of the changes to the growing conflict in the Middle East, which included Iran attacking Israel over the weekend.

"At current time, we expect virtually no impact to oil and #gasprices from the Iran/Israel situation," De Haan posted on Sunday. "However, if Israel retaliates and further escalates, this could change."

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $3.51, up from $3.46 a week earlier and $3.48 a month earlier, according to AAA. The national average was $3.63 on Monday, up 3 cents from a week earlier.

Motorists in the Panama City area paid an average of $3.27 on Monday, while motorists in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area paid $3.71.