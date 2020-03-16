Coronavirus concerns postpone 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

article

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards that were set to take place from the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles and air on FOX have been postponed to comply with orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, it was announced Monday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered bars, venues and restaurants to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Mayor Garcetti orders bars, restaurants, venues to close to help prevent coronavirus spread

Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, and Cardi B are amongst this year’s nominees.

Award show officials released the following statement:

"As you may know, the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through at least March 31. This includes the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air Sunday, March 29 on FOX. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests. In addition, voting will continue for the eight fan-voted categories until the end of the voting period which is 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Monday, March 23 except for the Best Fan Army Award which voting is open until 12PM ET / 9AM PT on Friday, March 27. Winners will be announced shortly thereafter. Thank you for your continued support."

RELATED: The latest news on the coronavirus

Advertisement

Some of award show categories include:

Song of the Year:

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” - Jonas Brothers

“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Last week, it was announced the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals were postponed until October.