Cooler temperatures to start the week with lows dipping into the 40s across Central Florida

Keep a jacket handy! Expect much cooler temperatures this Monday than this past weekend. Our latest front swept across Florida, leaving mostly clear and dry skies in its wake.

Forecast highs today will reach the low-60s.

Partly cloudy skies and chilly temps will return Monday night as low temps will dip into the 40s and 50s, with the coldest temps in north Central Florida.

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 63 degrees

Tonight's low: 50 degrees

BEACHES:

The beaches see a few passing clouds with dry skies. High temps seaside head for the low to mid-60s. Surf is in the 3-5' range with a moderate rip current risk. Low tide will occur around lunchtime- high tide around 6am.

THEME PARKS:

It is a great day to head to the theme parks! Mostly clear at the attractions today, with highs reaching the low-60s.

OUTLOOK:

The coolest temperatures of the week will be felt Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs slows return to the mid-70s by the middle of the week.

Our next best chance for rain will be late week, with rain chances at 30% coverage, and slowly rise through the weekend.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we will bring you the latest weather updates.