Construction worker injured in 20-foot fall at UCF stadium renovation project

The Brief A construction worker fell about 20 feet at UCF's Acrisure Bounce House renovation site. The 29-year-old was conscious and taken to a hospital as a trauma alert. Officials said drywall and mesh helped break the worker's fall.



A construction worker was hospitalized Friday after falling about 20 feet while working on the Roth Tower renovation project at UCF's Acrisure Bounce House stadium.

The Seminole County Fire Department said crews responded to the construction site at about 10:19 a.m., with the first unit arriving three minutes later.

What we know:

The 29-year-old worker was taken by ambulance to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

"He was conscious though, and the fall was thankfully broken by drywall and mesh material," Seminole County Fire Department spokesperson Doreen Overstreet said.

The worker was injured while working on the New Roth Tower project, a renovation and expansion of the stadium's west tower. The project includes partially demolishing the existing structure and constructing a larger tower with expanded club spaces, suites and premium seating.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Construction of New Roth Tower project at UCF's Acrisure Bounce House stadium, July 2026. [Credit: UCF]

Construction began in December 2024 and is expected to be completed in July 2026, in time for the 2026 football season. The 85,600-square-foot project will add larger suites, new outdoor sky suites, additional club space and increased shade throughout the stadium.

What we don't know:

The identity of the worker, recovery outlook and circumstances which led to his fall were not immediately known.