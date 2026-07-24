Construction worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet from UCF tower project: Seminole Fire

The Brief A 29-year-old construction worker was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert after falling roughly 20 feet at the UCF West Tower construction site on Friday morning. First responders with the Seminole County Fire Department noted that drywall and mesh materials helped break the man's fall, and he remained conscious at the scene. The extent of his injuries and current medical condition remain unknown as officials look into the incident.



A construction worker is recovering in the hospital after falling approximately 20 feet from a building project at the University of Central Florida on Friday morning.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, first responders dispatched to the UCF West Tower construction site just before 10:20 a.m. on July 24 found the 29-year-old worker conscious and alert.

Fire officials said drywall and mesh materials at the site broke the man's fall.

Paramedics transported the worker to a local hospital as a trauma alert for medical evaluation and treatment.

What we don't know:

The severity of the worker's injuries and his current condition have not been publicly released.

FOX 35 has reached out to the university for further information.