Construction worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet from UCF tower project: Seminole Fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A construction worker is recovering in the hospital after falling approximately 20 feet from a building project at the University of Central Florida on Friday morning.
According to the Seminole County Fire Department, first responders dispatched to the UCF West Tower construction site just before 10:20 a.m. on July 24 found the 29-year-old worker conscious and alert.
Fire officials said drywall and mesh materials at the site broke the man's fall.
Paramedics transported the worker to a local hospital as a trauma alert for medical evaluation and treatment.
What we don't know:
The severity of the worker's injuries and his current condition have not been publicly released.
FOX 35 has reached out to the university for further information.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Seminole County Fire Department.