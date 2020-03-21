Congressman Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition after hospitalized for pneumonia

article

East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is critical conditon after being hospitalized for complications with pneumonia, according to his staff.

DeSaulnier, who represents California's 11th Congressional District, most of Contra Costa County, was hospitalized last Friday to treat complications of pneumonia from a rib fracture he sustained after he fell during a run.

The congressman's chief of staff, Betsy Marr said in a statement, "Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier's condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition. The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the congressman."

He was tested for COVID-19 and the results came back negative.