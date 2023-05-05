Concert Week promotion: See your favorite artists perform for $25 at Orlando's Amway Center

A concert promotion will kick off next week, giving you the opportunity to score tickets to see some of your favorite artists perform live for $25.

Live Nation's Concert Week 2023 promotion begins May 10 and will run through May 16. During that time, all-in tickets will be available for purchase for $25, according to Live Nation's website. All-in means all fees are included in the ticket price upfront, from the moment you start searching for tickets.

All-in tickets will be available for future concerts from Big Time Rush, Luke Bryan, Sam Smith and Pepe Aguilar at Orlando's Amway Center this year.

Here's when each artist is set to perform, according to Amway Center's website:

July 26: Sam Smith with special guest Jessie Reyez

July 30: Big Time Rush with special guests MAX and JAX

Aug. 5: Pepe Aguilar

Oct. 5: Luke Bryan with special guests Chayxe Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston & DJ Rock

For more information about the promotion, click here.