Compton Kidz Club sings original song, "Stand Up" to mark this moment in history

It's been a very emotional and moving week spreading a powerful message full of passion and energy. We would like to honor those moments with a special piece to mark this historic time. FOX 11 teamed up with Fred Martin's Compton Kidz Club as they perform their original song, "Stand Up."

The Compton Kidz Club is a youth squad of talented and inspirational teens impacting the world with their talents, life story, and journey. The group was founded by Fred Martin when he was an afterschool program director who wanted to teach kids how to perform.

The Compton Kidz Club has performed on Good Day LA numerous times, most recently back in December when they teamed up with Diane Warren and actress Chrissy Metz for a music video tribute to victims of tragedy.

The group of 15 talented girls has attracted major attention recently and started their own YouTube channel as a way to continue to share their message and impact the world.

