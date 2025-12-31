Cold temperatures greet New Year’s Eve revelers at Orlando’s Thornton Park

Central Florida is experiencing its coldest New Year’s Eve in more than two decades, but the chilly temperatures are not deterring crowds from celebrating outdoors.

In Orlando’s Thornton Park, preparations were underway for the annual New Year’s Eve block party and the iconic orange drop at midnight.

Local perspective:

Roads were closed hours in advance as vendors, stages and food and drink areas were set up, with organizers expecting several thousand people to attend, similar to last year’s turnout.

Event organizers said the orange drop tradition was especially important to continue after being organized on short notice last year. With more time to plan in 2025, they said the focus was on delivering a smooth and festive celebration for the community.

Despite falling temperatures, attendees were encouraged to dress warmly and enjoy the evening’s live music, entertainment and countdown to the new year, which officially begins at midnight with the orange drop over Thornton Park.