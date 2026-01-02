Cold snap sends manatees to Florida springs for winter warmth

The Brief Cold weather is driving manatees to Florida springs for warmer water. Blue Springs State Park offers 72-degree water and attracts hundreds each winter. Visitors can see large groups during cold snaps or watch via park webcams.



A chilly week across Florida has sent manatees swimming inland in search of warmer water.

Hundreds gathered at Blue Spring State Park, where water temperatures remain a steady 72 degrees year-round.

Manatees cannot tolerate water temperatures below 68 degrees, making natural springs a critical winter refuge.

As colder weather arrives, typically starting in mid-November, the animals migrate from coastal areas such as Flagler County into the St. Johns River system and nearby springs to stay warm for several months.

Blue Spring State Park becomes one of the most popular destinations to see the animals during cold snaps, with visitors sometimes spotting as many as 500 manatees on especially cold mornings.

Park officials say the attraction can draw long lines, though those unable to visit in person can watch the manatees through Florida State Parks’ live webcams.