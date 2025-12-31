Cold snap sends endangered sea turtles to Central Florida for treatment

The Brief More than a dozen critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are being treated in Central Florida. SeaWorld Orlando is rehabilitating 14 turtles with fluids, monitoring, and antibiotics, expecting them to remain in care for several months. Wildlife officials are optimistic the turtles will recover.



More than a dozen critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are being treated in Central Florida after a cold snap stunned them along the New England coast.

SeaWorld Orlando took in 14 of the turtles, the smallest and most endangered sea turtle species in the world, after they were flown south by volunteer pilots.

What they're saying:

Wildlife officials said the turtles could have died if they had not been rescued and transported to warmer conditions.

The turtles are being gradually warmed and treated with fluids, blood glucose monitoring and, in some cases, antibiotics for pneumonia, a common complication in cold-stunned turtles. Rescuers expect the animals to remain in rehabilitation for several months before they can be released back into warmer waters.

While Central Florida is also experiencing cooler-than-normal temperatures, wildlife experts said ocean waters off the state’s coast are not expected to remain cold enough to cause widespread turtle stun events. However, rescue groups remain on standby, particularly for vulnerable hatchlings, which are more susceptible to cold conditions.

Rescuers said they are optimistic the turtles recovering at SeaWorld will be healthy enough for release in the spring.