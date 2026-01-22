Cocoa police search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 teens riding e-bike
COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police are searching for the driver suspected of hitting two teenagers who were riding an e-bike and then fleeing the scene.
What we know:
The hit-and-run happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and University Lane, according to police.
The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who were on an e-bike, police said. The teens had minor injuries from the crash.
Investigators said the vehicle, a gray or silver Honda SUV, likely has visible damage on the front passenger side—specifically the front fender.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Cocoa Police Department.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Cocoa Police Department.