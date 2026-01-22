Expand / Collapse search

Cocoa police search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 teens riding e-bike

January 22, 2026
Brevard County News
Cocoa police are asking for the public's help finding a driver who is suspected of hitting two teens who were riding an e-bike and then fleeing the scene. 

The Brief

    • Two teens who were riding an e-bike were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Cocoa.
    • Police say the driver fled the scene after hitting the teens.
    • The vehicle, a silver or gray Honda SUV, likely has damage on the front passenger side, police say.

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police are searching for the driver suspected of hitting two teenagers who were riding an e-bike and then fleeing the scene. 

What we know:

The hit-and-run happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and University Lane, according to police. 

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who were on an e-bike, police said. The teens had minor injuries from the crash. 

Investigators said the vehicle, a gray or silver Honda SUV, likely has visible damage on the front passenger side—specifically the front fender. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Cocoa Police Department.

