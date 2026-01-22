Cocoa police search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 teens riding e-bike

The Brief Two teens who were riding an e-bike were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Cocoa. Police say the driver fled the scene after hitting the teens. The vehicle, a silver or gray Honda SUV, likely has damage on the front passenger side, police say.



Cocoa police are searching for the driver suspected of hitting two teenagers who were riding an e-bike and then fleeing the scene.

What we know:

The hit-and-run happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and University Lane, according to police.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who were on an e-bike, police said. The teens had minor injuries from the crash.

Investigators said the vehicle, a gray or silver Honda SUV, likely has visible damage on the front passenger side—specifically the front fender.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Cocoa Police Department.