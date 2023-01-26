Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area

The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023.

The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.

The Pier Shop will feature a 51-foot wall of customized T-shirts, mugs, branded accessories, and more, all showcasing the incredible history of Central Florida’s beach and surf culture. The Pier Shop is relocating to the base of the Pier and opened on December 24, 2022.

A new upscale restaurant is also on the agenda — Pier 62 Oceanfront Restaurant & Bar. The restaurant aims to pay homage to the year the Pier was opened and boasts a completely reimagined dining experience with a brand-new menu including fresh seafood, grilled favorites, and a full sushi bar with sake cocktail offerings.

Pier 62 will feature a new outdoor bar with seating and roll-up windows for guests to take in the oceanfront views and exquisite Florida sunsets. Pier 62 is scheduled to open in February 2023.

Two more restaurants are slated to open in February including Chip Wrecked which will feature dishes like Mexican street corn, Italian Chicken Alfredo, and Philly cheesesteaks. Ohana Subs is another spot to keep an eye on — using locally-sourced ingredients and featuring unique and specialty selections of freshly sliced cold cuts and deli meats, along with an assortment of fresh veggies to make customizable sandwiches.

Ocean Freeze Daiquiri Bar will have nine frozen concoctions such as margarita, piña colada, peach, mango, strawberry, orange, green apple, Blue Hawaiian and Hurricane. Ocean Freeze is scheduled to open in February 2023, just in time for spring break.