Coast Guard finds 4 more migrant bodies from capsized boat off Florida coast; plans to suspend search

The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for nearly 40 migrants lost at sea off the east coast of Florida after their boat capsized in severe weather over the weekend, bringing the death toll to five.

The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information.

"We don't think it is likely that anyone else has survived," Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian told a news conference.

Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.

A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

The man told the good Samaritan who rescued him that none of those in his group were wearing life jackets as their 25-foot boat capsized in severe weather about 40 miles off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida.

The Coast Guard said it suspected they were part of a human smuggling operation.