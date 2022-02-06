Cloudy, gloomy, cool weekend in Central Florida

article

It is a gloomy start to day across central Florida. An area of low pressure forming just off the east coast of the peninsula is bringing sprinkles/light rain to a few cities this morning and afternoon.

You might need a rain jacket not only to keep you dry from the rain, but also to keep you warm. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper-60s in north central and the Orlando metro. Brevard County and areas south will be a bit warmer in the low-70s.

Temperatures will be warming just a bit on Monday as the low pressure system zips up the east coast, bringing the clouds and rain with it. There will be a lull in the precipitation before our next cold font brings widespread rain to the Florida peninsula on Tuesday.

Temperatures plummet to the low-60s before slowly warming to the near seasonal 70s by the start of next weekend. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track any showers in your neighborhood.