Clermont residents protest delayed connector road, citing broken promises

The Brief Clermont residents in Serenoa Lakes are frustrated over long delays in completing a connector road that was promised years ago. Officials say the project is on track, but residents claim they were misled about the timeline. A protest is planned for March 22 to demand action and accountability.



People living in a Clermont neighborhood have been waiting for a new connector road to improve traffic flow and travel times between Lake and Orange counties.

What we know:

Residents of the Serenoa Lakes subdivision in Clermont have been waiting years for a connector road at Sawgrass Boulevard to be completed. The road is intended to reduce travel time between Lake and Orange counties by about 20 minutes. Currently, residents must take a longer route that can take up to half an hour to reach locations just a few miles away.

The project has faced repeated delays. Lake County officials say they will finish their portion of the road by May, after which Orange County will take over. The latter expects to take about 18 months to complete their section, aligning with their previously stated timeline.

What we don't know:

Despite officials maintaining that the timeline has always been clear, many residents claim they were given different expectations by developers. Some homeowners say they were told the road would be completed much sooner, raising questions about potential miscommunication or misleading promises. It is unclear whether any legal action could be taken regarding the delay or if further obstacles could push the completion date back further.

The backstory:

For years, Serenoa Lakes residents have been anticipating this road as a key infrastructure improvement. Many purchased homes under the impression that the road would be completed within a short timeframe. Some, like Marcus Vivone, say they were explicitly told it would be finished by early 2024. The community has experienced issues due to the delay, including instances where traffic accidents blocked their only access road, leaving residents trapped inside or outside the neighborhood for hours. Safety concerns have grown, especially with concrete barriers now blocking any possible temporary access.

Big picture view:

The situation reflects broader frustrations with infrastructure projects that face unexpected delays due to governmental coordination, funding, and construction challenges. While Lake County is nearly finished with its part, the overall project still depends on Orange County, meaning residents will wait at least another year and a half before seeing the road completed. The ongoing issue also raises concerns about transparency from developers, who continue to advertise the connector road as a selling point despite its lengthy delays.

What they're saying:

Marcus Vivone said the promise of that road is a big reason he bought property in the Serenoa Lakes subdivision in the first place.

"We bought the house on May 2023. They told us January 2024 will be done," Vivone said.

Kyle Glanton said his biggest issue with the slow opening of the road isn’t the convenience issue — it’s safety.

"We paid a premium price for this, and now the can’s getting kicked down the road again," Glanton said.

Lake County’s Engineering Director, Jeff Earhart, says they’re almost done with their side of things and will be finished in May.

"We're doing the best that we can to make this connection happen so that we can really improve the quality of life of the residents in the town," said Earhart.

The Orange County Engineering Director told FOX 35 they will take over on their side this July, and the project should take about 18 months to finish. Vivone said that’s not what the developers told him.

"It's lies over lies."

Even now, the connector road is advertised on the developers’ website as a selling point.

"[We] were promised it would be done in two or three years, 18 years ago. So you can see why we're skeptical," said Debbie Running, another neighbor.

What's next:

Frustrated residents are organizing a protest at the end of Sawgrass Bay Boulevard on Saturday, March 22, at 3 p.m. They aim to draw attention to the ongoing delays and push for greater accountability from officials and developers.

