Clearwater Beach named one of the best white sand beaches in the world

If you want to escape to one of the best beaches in the world, you don’t have to travel far.

Clearwater Beach just made Travel + Leisure magazine’s "15 Best White-Sand Beaches Around the World" list.

The slice of paradise on the Gulf of Mexico came in at No. 12 on the list and is the only beach in America to be named.

READ: Sarasota beach named best in Florida by Reader's Digest

The award-winning beach is often praised for its white sands and emerald-green waters.

Loading Player...

Clearwater Beach is also known for popular beachfront restaurants and family-friendly activities.

Angaga Island, South Ari Atoll, Maldives topped the list and Shoal Bay Beach, Anguilla came in at No. 15.

Travel + Leisure also gave Clearwater Beach recognition in several other lists including:

The 20 Best Beaches in Florida (2024)

25 Best Beaches in the U.S. (2024)

9 Best Beach Towns in Florida (2023)

Click here to see the full list.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter