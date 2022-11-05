Clearwater aquarium welcomes home new dolphin, Izzy

article

A juvenile bottlenose dolphin named Izzy has found her forever home at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium as of Friday.

Izzy was rescued in June near North Padre Island in Texas by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and partners from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

Photo of Izzy's rescue | Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The 5-year-old dolphin endured years of illegal human interaction that caused her health to decline, according to the aquarium.

"We are happy to provide a forever home to this animal and give her the love and care she deserves as part of the CMA pod!" the aquarium said.

Last month, PJ, a 51-year-old bottlenose dolphin died at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. PJ, who was left stranded in Old Tampa Bay, was the oldest dolphin at the aquarium after she was rescued in 2018.

Izzy now joins five other dolphins at the aquarium: Hope, Nicholas, Hemingway, Apollo, Rudolph, and Rex.