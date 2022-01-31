City of Orlando set to offer emergency rental assistance

article

The City of Orlando will open its online portal for emergency rental assistance on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Treasury awarded the city $6.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help city residents struggling to pay rent.

The City of Orlando has the following eligibility requirements and program guidelines listed:

Include one or more individuals within the household who has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship during or due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Include one or more individuals within the household who demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability;

Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income ($61,050 for a family of four), with priority given to households at or below 50% of the area median income ($38,150 for a family of four) or that have a household member who has been unemployed for 90 days; and

Submit proof of occupancy in the rental residence – this can include a copy of a lease, rental agreement, rent receipts, evidence of regular rental payments, or any other documents that show proof of occupancy.

Rental assistance is provided for past-due rent and up to three months of prospective rent payments. The total amount of assistance, including any assistance received under the first phase of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, may not exceed 18 months.

Rental assistance payments will be made directly to the landlord.

The applicant’s monthly rental rate may be no more than $4,000 per month.

Assistance with utility payments will not be provided unless the utilities are billed as part of the lease.

Housing Stability Services will be available through counseling to prevent evictions, or to assist tenants in finding new housing and when necessary, pay fees, deposits, and rent for the new unit.

Residents in need of assistance can find more information here.

Tenants and Landlords will need to provide a checklist of information to complete their application.

