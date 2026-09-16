Orlando weather: Drier air moving through Central Florida

The Brief It will be a muggy, stormy start for Brevard and southern Osceola counties. Drier air moving through Central Florida will bring the humidity down. South of Orlando, deeper moisture will remain in place longer, allowing scattered to numerous showers and a few storms through the afternoon.



It'll be a tale of two cities, with a dreary, muggy and stormy Brevard and southern Osceola counties, but a day featuring briefly drier air from Orlando points north for a few hours this afternoon.

After some morning showers, it'll feel like a touch of fall is in the air, for the first time this season.

It'll also be windy, with a strengthening east-northeast flow off the ocean. Sustained winds around 15-20 mph and gusts occasionally reaching 25-30 mph, especially at the beaches.

Bands of showers will continue moving inland from the Atlantic through the morning, with the highest coverage near the coast.

Drier air arriving from the northeast should gradually reduce rain chances northwest of I-4 by late morning and afternoon.

South of Orlando and the Cape, deeper moisture will remain in place longer, allowing scattered to numerous showers and a few storms through the afternoon.

Heavier storms will produce only brief downpours, occasional lightning and locally stronger wind gusts around 40-45 mph.

Highs stay comfortable for September, mainly in the upper 80s to around 90.

Rough beaches and hazardous boating

The stronger onshore wind will create rough surf and dangerous beach conditions today and Thursday.

A HIGH RISK of life-threatening rip currents is in effect at all area beaches. Entering the surf is not advised.

Offshore, east-northeast winds of 20-25 knots will build seas to 6-8 feet in spots, creating hazardous conditions for small boats.

A little drier Thursday, wetter again Friday

Rain coverage should ease somewhat Thursday, especially north of Orlando, although onshore showers will remain possible, particularly south of I-4. Humidity returns.

By Friday, an upper-level disturbance moves across Florida and moisture increases again. That should lead to more widespread showers and storms Friday into the weekend, with daily downpours becoming more numerous and locally heavier.

This still does not look like a weekend washout, but rain chances will run significantly above normal each day.

Tracking the tropics

No tropical concerns for Florida right now.

A disturbance about 600 miles east of Bermuda has a 10% chance of developing during the next two days and a 30% chance during the next seven days.

Any development would remain well away from Florida.