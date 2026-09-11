Chinese tourist charged after allegedly flying drone in restricted airspace near Kennedy Space Center

The Brief Federal authorities say the tourist flew a drone near Kennedy Space Center, where civilian flights are prohibited. Investigators allege the drone recorded video of sensitive facilities, including Launch Complex 39B. The suspect faces federal charges and is scheduled to return to court Sept. 18.



Federal prosecutors say a tourist ignored no-fly restrictions around Kennedy Space Center and now faces criminal charges.

Investigators allege he flew a drone over protected airspace and recorded video of key NASA facilities.

Federal charges filed

The backstory:

Chinese tourist Xiaodong He is facing federal charges after authorities say he flew a drone in restricted airspace near NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where civilian drone flights are prohibited because of national security concerns.

According to a federal criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the man flew the drone for about 12 minutes at an altitude of roughly 230 feet near Playalinda Beach in late July. Investigators allege the drone recorded video of Launch Complex 39B and the Rotation, Processing and Surge Facility before Kennedy Space Center security responded.

The defendant is charged with violating national defense airspace restrictions and operating an aircraft without the required airman certification. He is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 18.

Suspect says he didn't know the rules

According to court documents, the tourist told investigators he did not know drones were prohibited in the area and offered to delete the videos recorded during the flight.

Federal prosecutors nonetheless moved forward with the charges.

A conviction on the alleged offenses could carry penalties including fines and up to one year in jail.

National security concerns

What they're saying:

Michael Clark, owner and chief pilot of Drone Life Aerial Services, said the restrictions around Kennedy Space Center are intended to protect sensitive government facilities.

"It is a valid concern, especially for the U.S. government," Clark said.

Clark said officials are concerned that images of critical infrastructure could be collected and shared.

"There is that fear that there is some sort of hidden technology that could essentially be reporting back to either the Chinese government or other bad actors internationally," he said.

He added that flying a drone near Kennedy Space Center presents a significant security risk.

"Flying over there poses a national security threat. There's going to be no scenario where they will allow a civilian to fly a drone out there," Clark said.

Drone restrictions extend beyond KSC

Drone flights are also prohibited at Port Canaveral, where signs warn visitors about the restrictions.

Port officials reported more than 500 unauthorized drone flights near the port in 2025, including flights over nationally significant aerospace and military operations and cruise terminals.

Clark said drone owners are responsible for understanding where they can legally fly.

"Just because the drone takes off doesn't mean you can legally fly there," he said.