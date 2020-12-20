Christmas tree made out of lobster traps twinkles in Key West

A unique Christmas "tree" composed of lobster traps lit up in Key West, Florida, with the tree honoring the town’s maritime history.

Footage taken by Twitter user @CoachKrysiak shows the twinkling tree on the Key West Historic Seaport. "Nothing says Christmas like a tree of lobster traps," wrote @CoachKrysiak on the post.

According to local news reports, the tree, made out of 45 lobster traps, celebrates both the holiday season and Florida’s history of commercial fishing.

More holiday stories:

Florida woman finds raccoon in Christmas tree, chaos ensues in wild video

Shaquille O'Neal delivers holiday gifts to children in Georgia

Advertisement

Dog hit by car, shot over 70 times finds forever home for the holidays